SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing.

The incident happened Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at a gas station on Business 98.

Officers were called to the scene and found the victim, who had a stab wound to the left side of the body, and rushed him to a hospital.

Calvin Lovelle Pittman, 44, was identified as the suspect in the case.

“Pittman was last seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Fusion missing a rear windshield, bearing Florida tag 23DIAJ, westbound on E 3rd Street,” police wrote in a news release. “Pittman should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not attempt to approach him.”

Anyone with information on Pittman’s whereabouts, or this incident, is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (850) 872-7545. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.