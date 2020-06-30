Police searching for person of interest in murder

Panama City Police are investigating a murder at a FEMA trailer park.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for a person of interest in a murder.

Jakorey Rashaad Shivers

The victim was shot Monday night at the FEMA park at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 15th Street, police said. The victim was was rushed to a local hospital but died from their injuries, they added.

Investigators said Jakorey Rashaad Shivers is a person of interest in the case. Shivers was driving a 2010 white Nissan Murano. Anyone with information about the case or about Shivers location is asked to call police at (850) 872-3100.

