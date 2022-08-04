PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach man tried to pay a 17-year-old $200 for sex, according to Panama City Police.

The man, Kyle Earle Aichele, 42, texted a number and began speaking with an individual about his request, according to an arrest report. He was informed that the individual was 17. The individual was, in fact, an undercover officer.

The arrest affidavit states that Aichele drove to a parking lot with $200 and instead of meeting a teenager he met an officer and was arrested.

Aichele is charged with traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity, use of a computer to solicit a minor, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and using a communication device to facilitate a felony.