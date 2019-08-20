Police release more information after Monday morning drowning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) –Matt Whitmore was spending time with his son, 28-year-old Christopher Whitmore, when he lost sight of him in the Gulf of Mexico.

Matt Whitmore saw a shadow in the water and ran in, attempting to bring Christopher back to the sand but he couldn’t get him completely out of the water, according to a report from the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Matt ran to his phone and called 911 before returning to his son and performing CPR.

First responders arrived to the area behind Aqua Resort on Front Beach Road around 1:19 a.m. and took over the compressions. However, Christopher Whitmore died at the scene.

Matt said he and Christopher were drinking but not excessively. Christopher did not have any other medical issues or taking any medications.

The family is from Tennessee. Single red flags were flying at the time of the incident.