PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A “person of interest” is in custody as the investigation continues into a Panama City slaying.

Panama City Police said that at 10:30 p.m. Saturday officers responded to 815 MacArthur Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once there they found 49-year-old David Hughley dead in the front yard.

Patrick Briggs

“Through their investigation, detectives identified two persons of interest in the case,” officers wrote in a news release. “One, Keshia Tibbs, who was a witness, reported that she saw an altercation between Hughley and Patrick Jamane Briggs, 26, in the front yard of the residence. Unable to break up the altercation, Tibbs retreated behind a vehicle and heard gunshots.”

Officers added that Tibbs then saw Briggs running from the scene.

On Monday Briggs turned himself in. He was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and booked into the Bay County jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.