Police: North Carolina man posed as 15-year-old on Snapchat to get girls photos

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who was posing as a 15-year-old on Snapchat in hopes of getting sexually explicit photos and from an underage girl was arrested, Lynn Haven Police said Thursday.

Police said they conducted a two-month investigation and learned that after an initial exchange of images, the suspect demanded even more sexually graphic pictures from the girl. When the victim refused, the suspect “threatened to send the images already provided to other people in an effort to coerce her into compliance,” officers wrote.

No other images were sent by the victim, they added.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Kenneth Nicholas Rock, 33, of Wilmington, North Carolina. Rock was charged with using a computer service for obscene communications and extortion.

Rock was taken into custody by members of the Eastern North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Wilmington Police Department, they added.

“Pursuant to the arrest, a Search Warrant for Rock’s residence was executed and a quantity of evidence was seized. A forensic analysis of the evidence is on-going and additional charges are anticipated in regards to Rocks activities,” police wrote. “This case highlights the fact that Sexual Predators are very active on the Internet and use a variety of ruses to accomplish their goals. Parents are encouraged to actively monitor their child’s online activities and to apply appropriate parental controls to protect their children.”