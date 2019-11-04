Police: Murder suspect committed suicide in jail

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Marianna man accused of killed his wife in front of their three children committed suicide while being held in jail and awaiting trial, according to the Marianna Police Department.

Michael Dodgion, 68, was found dead at about 1:30 a.m. Monday inside one of the cells at the Jackson County Correctional Facility. The manner of Dodgion’s suicide was not released. An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Marianna Police Department is investigating the death.