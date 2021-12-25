Police: Missing Michigan teen could be heading to the Panhandle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rogers City Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old boy from Rogers City, Michigan.

Sammy Redfield was last seen getting into a GMC pickup around 12:04 p.m. at Onaway High School on December 22, 2021.

Police said it’s possible Redfield knows the driver and may be headed to Eastpoint, FL, Panama City, FL or Clarksville, TN.

Redfield was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white sneakers and gray or black pants.

If you any information on Redfield’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rogers City Police Department at 989-734-2330.

Sammy Redfield flyer provided by Rogers City Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bonifay woman crashes into pond Thursday morning

Panhandle Weather 12-24-2021

News 13 Holiday Taste Test - Weather Team

News 13 Holiday Taste Test - Reporters

News 13 Holiday Taste Test - Digital Team

News 13 Holiday Taste Test - Evening Anchors

More Local News

Don't Miss