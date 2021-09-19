Police look for Kesha Roberts as Manning mess unfolds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June Terri Manning was charged with child abuse by willful torture in the form of starvation, child abuse resulting in mental injury and child abuse by aggravated battery.

New developments in the case showed there’s more to the story.

Manning and her girlfriend, Kesha Roberts, are both facing charges in connection to scheme to defraud and theft.

“They came up with this story that one of their daughters and grandchild, unborn grandchild, was in a car accident and that the grandchild was on life support and eventually died. All of that was false,” said Ken McVay, PCPD Public Information Officer.

McVay said Manning and Roberts were reportedly able to trick many people into donating money.

McVay said they know of at least four people who have reported falling victim to Manning and Roberts’ lie.

“Pictures were actually sent to the victims of a child who is in intensive care that didn’t exist,” said McVay.

McVay said detectives looked through Manning’s phone records and social media.

They found photos that were sent to victims along with internet searches for “kids in the ICU.”

“In this particular case, there’s eight felony warrants. Four for theft and four for scheme to defraud out for Kesha Roberts and of course Manning is in jail and those additional charges have been put on her,” said McVay.

However, they are searching for Roberts.

McVay said he believes she left town after Manning was arrested, but could still be in contact with Bay County residents.

If you or someone you know has any information on this case the police ask that you contact them.