Police investigating body found in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — An investigation is underway in Marianna after police say what is believed to be a dead body was found in a resident’s backyard on Monday morning.

The Marianna Police Department was called to the scene on Hawk Street around 10:00 a.m., where the body was discovered near a wooded area. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Medical Examiner’s Office were also called in to assist in the investigation.

“A homeowner here on Hawk street discovered something suspicious in his backyard,” said Marianna Police Chief, Hayes Baggett. “[They] called us to investigate and we discovered what appears to be a dead person. Unknown cause of death at this time.”

Police said the deceased has been identified as a white female, wearing pink colored pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. As of Monday evening, investigators were still working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

Chief Baggett said there does not appear to be any danger to the public in the area, and more details will be released as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information in reference to the case is urged to call Marianna PD at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.