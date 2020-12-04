Police investigating after one person was shot at a St. Andrews bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is investigating after officers said an early morning shooting injured one person.

Police said the person had a single gunshot wound and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at the Salty Hobo bar in St. Andrews, before 4:00 Friday morning.

Officers on scene said they do not have a suspect in custody and they believe this is an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, any updates can be found here.

