Police investigate early Sunday morning shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting.

Officers say they were called to the Long Beach Resort located on Front Beach Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Two Illinois residents identified as Ryan Clark, 22, and Robert Cavaness, 21, were reportedly in a heated argument with who residents from Gadsden, Alabama.

The two from Alabama were in town visiting.

During the argument, Clark and Cavaness pulled out what were believed to be handguns and charged the victims in an ‘aggressive and threatening manner,’ officers wrote.

Officers say the victims, the Alabama residents, pulled out an AR- 15 and fired off several rounds towards Clark and Cavaness in self-defense.

One of the rounds hit the Long Beach Resort and caused damage to the building.

All involved were located, taken into custody and interviewed.

Police say the weapons Clark and Cavaness had were later identified as pellet pistols.

The investigation is ongoing.

