DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is in custody after shooting his estranged girlfriend and setting a house on fire, according to Defuniak Springs Police Department.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a house off Plateau Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute.

Officers said they found a woman leaving the home with a gunshot wound.

Daniel Enrique Jimenez, 42, shot the victim and was inside with the victim’s children, police wrote.

Authorities said Jimenez started a series of fires in the home before a hostage negotiator made contact and was able to get him to surrender without further incident.

Jimenez will face multiple charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and arson.

Firefighters with the Defuniak Springs Fire Department and Walton Fire Rescue responded to contain the fire and The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the arson.

The investigation is continuing with additional charges to follow, police said.