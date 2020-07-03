Police continue to investigate possible murder suicide

Panama City Police tonight continue to investigate a shooting that left one man and one woman dead. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Aztec Villa apartments in Panama City.

Based off evidence police have already collected they believe the deceased were in a domestic relationship and are calling this a murder suicide.

Nearby neighbors say they heard three shots fired before they went to check out the scene.

They are still in shock that something like this could happen so close to home.

“We used to go over there all the time so it was just kind of shocking that something like that could happen this far away,” said Christopher Futch.

PCPD is not commenting about the shooting at this time. They are continuing their investigation.