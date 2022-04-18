PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Royal Arms Garden Apartments’ residents can sleep a little easier knowing the police have captured all three suspects they believe to be involved in a Sunday night shooting.

Police caught the third suspect Monday morning during a traffic stop.

“Our detectives out combing the area trying to find the individual located him in his vehicle and were able to stop and take into custody Jeremy Smith charging him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

The other two suspects, Jailen and Flemming Carson, are brothers.

Smith said everyone involved in this incident knew each other.

“We believe that this altercation originally started on the playground of the complex involving youth, younger individuals that had gotten involved in a physical altercation,” Chief Smith said. “That led to it going back home.”

Smith said that’s when older siblings got involved and tensions rose.

Police said they found shell casings from three different guns.

Only one person was reported wounded, but will survive. Police are not releasing his name.

“I will have to say he was not an innocent juvenile,” Chief Smith said about the victim. “He was involved in this. He was not an individual that was just walking by, or someplace where he was supposed to be. He had involved himself in this altercation also when he was struck with the gunfire.”

Chief Smith said Jeremy Smith is the one who shot the victim.

Police arrested the other two suspects, the Carson brothers, while they were on their way to the hospital with the victim.

All three suspects were booked into the Bay County Jail.

Police ask you to call them at 850-872-3102 if you have any more information regarding this incident.