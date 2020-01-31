Police announce seizure of multiple pounds of meth & heroin

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Officers in DeFuniak Springs are committed to getting drugs off their streets, announcing more than 4 pounds of meth and heroin have been seized.

The police department took to Facebook on Thursday, showing the evidence and says it is the result of a two-week-long operation.

City Marshal James Hurley added in the post: “I am proud of our officers for fulfilling my promise to make safer streets and a stronger community. Let me be clear if you sell narcotics in our town you will go to jail.”

The names of those involved or arrested through the operation have not been released at this time.