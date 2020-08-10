Click Here for COVID19 Testing

PLEASE SHARE: Panama City Police asking for assistance in locating missing man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Leif Johnson, a 40 year-old white male, last seen in the area of the 1900 block of Harrison Avenue on Sunday. He was wearing a black t-shirt and navy blue cut-off shorts. Leif is approximately 5’7″, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers 850-785-TIPS.

