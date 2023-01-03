PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Quality of Life department is refurbishing Chapman Park.

Kids in the Forest Park neighborhood used the old baseball fields for decades.

Workers will soon begin construction on a playground. The equipment is scheduled to arrive later this week and should be installed next week. But there could be more at the park in the future.

“What we’re going to do right now is get the playground completed in the next couple of weeks, and then we’re going to hold a public charrette out there,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma said. “And then we’re going to get input from the community.”

Bay County used to operate the park but recently handed it over to the city.