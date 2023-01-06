BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Professional baseball players are taking the field locally on Saturday.

Blountstown High School’s baseball team is hosting a special event. The ‘Small Ballerz Baseball Camp’ will be led by four major leaguers: Jaden Rudd with the Toronto Blue Jays, RJ Yeager with the St. Louis cardinals, Lucas Dunn with the San Diego Padres, and Bryson Horne with the Atlanta Braves.

All of the athletes grew up in the area.

Horne played at Blountstown High School where the event is being held.

“I don’t want to be the type of guy where you know I don’t ever come back,” Horne said. “I want to be back here so they know like ‘man, you know he’s giving back and he played on this very field right here.’ And yeah, just give them hope.”

Horne said the most important tip he can give is to ‘just go out there and have fun.’

Children between the ages of eight and 14 years of age from any county can attend. Click this link to visit the registration website. You can also sign up the morning of, but they ask you to arrive by 9:40 if you do that.

Small Ballerz Baseball Camp starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The Blountstown High School baseball fields are located in Sam Atkins Park.