PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is moving forward with plans for a new Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

Commissioners approved consideration of a construction bid for a new 30,000-square-foot building. Commissioners said the new rec center will have two indoor basketball courts.

The previous building only had one court. It will also have a STEM center, 3-D printing lab and teaching kitchen.

Commissioners expect construction on the center to being in the first three months of 2023.

“This is going to be a 30,000 square foot facility,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It’s going to have double courts. That was one of the main recommendations from the community is that we had one indoor court and it just wasn’t enough.”

Funding for the project is from FEMA and through insurance money. Commissioners said they don’t know how much the project will cost. The center is expected to be completed in 2024.