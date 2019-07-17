Plans are in place for the Old Callaway School

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – A piece of Callaway history suffered severe damage in Hurricane Michael, but the city says the story of their one room school house will continue to be told.



More than 100 years of history sits on Beulah Avenue in Callaway

“The building was built in the early 1900s and served as the school house for Callaway,” said Callaway City Manager, Ed Cook.

The building was donated to the city many years ago..

“Since then it’s served as basically the building block to our community,” said Cook.

The school took a hard hit during Hurricane Michael, but city manager Ed Cook says it’s not going anywhere.

“It’s one of our top priorities to make sure that we restore this back in the most efficient manner and also to make sure that it maintains its historical value.”

Cook says the funds to restore the school house will come from the city’s insurance and cost will not be a concern.

“We are allowed to spend up to $12 million dollars across our whole entire city to bring back our covered assets back to what they were before.”

The estimated cost to restore the building will be just under $100,000.

Kris Hawk, project manager says, “We’ve contracted a local company out of Tallahassee, CPWG and they’re going to work alongside myself for the rehabilitation of this project.”

Hawk says the first step is an evaluation of the damage..

“Once that information is gathered, that gets sent to Shippa, which is the state historical preservation office in Tallahassee and then they review everything from there and that could take 3 to 4 months.”

No matter the process though, cook says the one room school house will continue to teach all who visit.

“It really serves as the identity for our community and as we continue on from the storm, it’s actually serving as the building block for our recovery.”

Hawk says he hopes to get the initial evaluation done in the coming weeks to ensure class is back in session as soon as possible.