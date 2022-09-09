Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach restaurant Pineapple Willy’s continued a 20-year tradition today by giving back to the community.

Pineapple Willy’s handed out a check to seven non-profit companies today.

The money comes from the restaurant’s pay it forward event. The late owner, Bill Buskell, started the “pay it forward” event by donating a large portion of food receipts for a week.

This year, it was more than 50 percent of sales for a total of $144,000.

Supervisor Melissa Traxler says it’s important to continue Buskell’s legacy.

“They mean a lot to us, they do a lot for this community,” supervisor at Pineapple Willy’s Melissa Traxler said. “If you ever want to be humbled just go to one of these non-profits and see the work that they do and what they give back to the community.”

Lucky Puppy Animal Rescue is one of this year’s recipients. Fundraising President Vicky Perkins said their organization is ecstatic to be included in Pineapple Willy’s generosity.