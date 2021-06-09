Pilot turns himself in after being charged in Gulf Coast Jam flyover

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The pilot accused of flying ‘recklessly’ low over a giant crowd at Gulf Coast Jam has turned himself in, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Ryan Gore

Investigators said Robert Ryan Gore, 40, of Okaloosa County flew a small plane 300 feet over crowds at the Gulf Coast Jam three times on Saturday.

The incident, “alarmed attendees, security personnel, and organizers of the event. Out of caution, the concert was stopped and the stage cleared,” deputies wrote.

Gore also dropped promotional items on top of the 32,000 people in the crowd, they added.

He is charged with operating an aircraft in a careless and reckless manner.