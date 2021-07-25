Pilot performs emergency landing of a small plane off on Interstate 10

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 7:30 Saturday evening the Florida Highway Patrol responded to an unusual call about an airplane landing on the side of Interstate 10.

The plane landed between mile marker 39 and 40 in Santa Rosa County.

Witnesses said they saw the small plane circle around before landing. When troopers arrived on scene, they said they were surprised to find the plane safely located on the shoulder of the interstate with the pilot unharmed.

The pilot said he had run out of fuel and had to do an emergency landing. The pilot is making his own arrangements to have the plane moved and FHP said “It’s not every day we respond to an airplane on the interstate.”