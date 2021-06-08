Pilot charged after ‘recklessly flying’ over Gulf Coast Jam crowds

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the pilot of a small plane that flew about 300 feet over crowds at the Gulf Coast Jam three times on Saturday.

Investigators said the incident, “alarmed attendees, security personnel, and organizers of the event. Out of caution, the concert was stopped and the stage cleared.”

They added that the pilot, Robert Ryan Gore, 40, of Okaloosa County, not only flew recklessly low over the event, but also dropped promotional items on top of the 32,000 people in the crowd.

Investigators also believe Gore flew away from the event at Frank Brown Park and landed his aircraft in Okaloosa County.

A warrant for reckless operation of an aircraft, a felony, was issued for Gore.

Anyone with information on the location of Gore is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

