Pier Park hosts Boo by the Beach event

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — Trick-or-treaters gathered at Pier Park for the Boo by the Beach event. Instead of houses, families went door-to-door trick or treating at each business.

The kids were excited to take part in the event and fill their bags with candy.

“it’s the greatest day ever,” a trick-or-treater said.

Dozens of people all decked out in their Halloween costumes participated in the family-friendly event at Pier Park.

One trick-or-treater dressed up as the Hulk, Axtyn Taylor, said he had a great time.

“We’ve had so much fun picking out candy,” Taylor said.

All the kids agreed that their favorite part, was, of course, all of the candy they get to take home. The Boo by the Beach event went from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.