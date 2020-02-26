Phil Chester kicks off campaign for re-election

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach city councilman officially kicked off his campaign.

Going for a second term, incumbent Phil Chester announced his candidacy for the Panama City Beach city council ward 2 seat. Chester said looking ahead he will focus on the city’s lifeguard situation as well as improving infra-structure of the area to ease traffic issues, especially during tourist heavy occasions.

“Our lifeguards have been transferred over to our fire department, Chief Couch is doing a great job implementing that. We still have a long way to go but that’s one of my main focuses and of course traffic. As far as working with the county, we must work with the county and the D.O.T. in order to get this situation straightened out as far as traffic,” explained Chester.

Municipal registration deadline is March 23rd, election day is on April 21st.

