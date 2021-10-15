Petition succeeds on Washington County alcohol

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (Washington County News) — Efforts to secure the final petitions to place alcohol sales on a special referendum came down to the wire on Friday, the petition deadline.

Elections officials stopped counting around 2:20 p.m. when they certified petition number 4,298 – the exact number needed to get the measure on a special referendum.

Members of Advance Washington were working through the week to meet the required approximate 4,200 certified petitions, spending several days going door-to-door to speak with registered voters and offer petitions for signature.

