Persons identified in Saturday night police chase

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Police have released the names of the three people involved in the Saturday night pursuit in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Chief, Barry Roberts says Roderick Flonory, Timothy Fanning and Jayvon Colbert were in the vehicle during the incident.

Jayvon Colbert

Police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop of a 2004 Infinite near the 3700 Block of Business Highway 98 after noticing the vehicle was swerving over solid yellow lines. Officers say the driver of that vehicle sped up and attempted to get away from the officer.

The vehicle crashed into an unoccupied car on South Lakewood Drive.

Officers say the three men got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away.

Timothy Fanning

They were all caught and taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun that was stolen out of Alabama.

According to police reports, Colbert was driving the vehicle. He is facing multiple charges including fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of narcotics.

Roderick Flonory

Flonory and Fanning are being charged with possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges.

The police report says both Fanning and Flonory identified Colbert as the driver and asked Colbert to let them out during the incident.

All three are awaiting their first appearance.