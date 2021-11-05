Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam announces they are giving back this holiday season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – After the cancelation of Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam this past Labor Day, organizers of the festival are looking on the bright side this holiday season by giving back.

Friday morning they announced their “12 Days of Giving” event that will take place from Black Friday to Dec 7th.

Each day they will be giving away massive prize packages, like multiple night stays at local resorts, dinners at some of the beaches best restaurants, and even a chat on the phone with their favorite country music artists.

The festivals executive producer, Rendy Lovelady, says this is a way to get folks excited after being forced to cancel the labor day weekend show due to COVID.

“So it was a negative, and we had a huge event in June, the biggest one we’ve ever had. So based on the popularity of the event and the excitement of the event, we feel like this event is going to be just as big if not bigger. It’s just we wanna get back to going to the positive side of things instead of dwelling on Labor Day, we can’t help that.”

All you have to do is go to the to Gulf Coast Jam Facebook page, like and share the most recent live post, and you will be entered.