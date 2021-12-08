Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam announces fourth night for 10 year anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas came early for country music fans — Gulf Coast Jam announced a fourth night of the festival to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Wednesday.

The festival will run from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer, Rendy Lovelady, announced four new artists for the kick-off party. Niko Moon, Casi Jones, Jameson Rogers and Brett Young will all perform Thursday night.

Lovelady made the announcement alongside their sponsor for the event, Royal American Management.

“We had to take on an enormous amount of overhead to do this celebration,” Lovelady said. “We went looking for a partner and looking for a sponsor to come in and step with us and it’s important to understand, this has all been done in the last 72 hours.”

Lovelady said this event is centered around locals’ ability to get a ticket and enjoy a night of Gulf Coast Jam.

“Well this one-night ticket is $29,” Lovelady said. “Everybody can afford it. We’ve underwritten it so you can afford it and I mean we’ve already had people tell us they’re going to close their offices and restaurants just so people can actually go and celebrate Gulf Coast Jam.”

Royal American Management Director of Business Development, Amy Ausley, said being able to make this event locally driven is what drew them to this opportunity.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone and we wanted to focus on how we could give back to the community and make this about Bay County and how we could help those who live here in this county and who are local,” Ausley said.

If you have already purchased a three-day ticket, the fourth night will be added on for free. If you are planning on purchasing the full festival package, you will also receive the fourth night for free.

