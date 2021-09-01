Pensacola woman injured in motorcycle hit-and-run

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 66-year-old woman is in stable condition after being involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

Authorities said a silver SUV (either Dodge Durango or Chrysler Aspen) was southbound on North Y Street approaching Mobile Highway when it pulled out in front of the 66-year-old woman riding a motorcycle that was eastbound on Mobile Highway, causing a serious crash.

The SUV did not stop and fled the scene south on North Y Street, authorities said.

The motorcycle rider was transported to West Florida Hospital and is in stable condition.

If you have any information, please contact *FHP or Crime Stoppers.