Pensacola man dies in fatal crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Pensacola man died in a fatal crash on Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A white sedan was traveling westbound on SR 292 approaching Lost Key Drive when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a truck traveling eastbound on Perdido Key Drive.

The passenger of the white sedan was transported to Baptist Hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 37-year-old male of Bartow, GA, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries, charges are pending.

