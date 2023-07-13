PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there’s a new exhibit to check out.

It’s called “Pen, Paint, Pop!” and it can be found at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

The display will feature projection art, graffiti, cartoon art, and other pieces from local artists in the area.

The display is free and open to the public and will even feature a graffiti class and a live art demonstration from local artist Kiara Jones from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow, July 13th.

Artists, both professional and amateur, were invited to submit their artwork to this year’s exhibit and there is still time to submit your work.

“You’ll be amazed that when these artists get together, the fun and creative things that are said and done,” said Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer. “It hatches new relationships and new horizons for the artist.”

“There’s just this explosion of digital art,” added Jacob Mesick, one of the artists displaying their work at “Pen, Paint, Pop!”. “There are so many new venues to not just create art itself, but just expand upon that idea.”

If you can’t come out Friday, no worries. you have until August 26th to check it out.

For more information on the Panama City Center for the Arts or more of Jacob’s artwork click here.