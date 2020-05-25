Pedestrian seriously injured in Sunday night crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a crash in Panama City Beach on Sunday night.

Panama City Beach Police officers responded to the area of Hutchinson Boulevard and Azela Street at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday in response to a crash involving one vehicle and one pedestrian.

A 2012 Toyota Scion xB and a pedestrian, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of Hutchison Boulevard in the area of The Buoy.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle, operated by 45 year old Joanna Hudson of Roswell, Georgia, was traveling eastbound on Hutchison Boulevard when the pedestrian entered into the roadway running South on Azalea Street.

The pedestrian, 22 year old Joseph Cunningham of Columbus, Georgia was transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart for serious injuries.

No injuries were sustained by the occupants of the vehicle. This crash is currently under investigation.