PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened at 11 p.m. in the 11000 block of Panama City Beach Parkway, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

“A preliminary investigation shows a black 2009 Ford F-450 tow truck was traveling east along Panama City Beach Parkway. The pedestrian was crossing from the north side of Panama City Beach Parkway towards the Tom Thumb gas station,” officers wrote in a news release. “The driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian in the roadway, ultimately striking the pedestrian.”

The pedestrian, Kevin Forest Clouse, 41, of Panama City Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Panama City Beach Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.