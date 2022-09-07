PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue.

The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into the roadway.

At the same time, two vehicles were traveling east in the same lane. The drivers of both vehicles couldn’t see the 75-year-old man lying in the street and were unable to avoid hitting him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.