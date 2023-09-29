PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are investigating a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Back Beach Road near North Glades Trail. Witnesses on scene said a vehicle was heading west when it hit the pedestrian, knocking them onto the north shoulder of the road.

Officers shutdown both westbound lanes from Moylan Road to just past North Glades Trail. Officers said the victim appeared to be a teenager, about 16 or 17 and that he suffered serious injuries.