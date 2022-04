PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A pedestrian was hit and killed after being hit by a FedEx truck on 15th Street between Fortune Avenue and Flower Avenue in Panama City on Thursday night, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m, a pedestrian was crossing from the south side of 15th Street and a FedEx truck was traveling eastbound and the driver of the truck didn’t see the pedestrian, police said.

15th street will be closed for an extended period of time.