Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has died after police said they were hit by a car in Panama City Beach.

According to Beach Police, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Hutchison Boulevard and Clarence Street.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross north on Hutchison Boulevard when they were hit by a dark blue 2019 Chevy Silverado heading east.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officers said they were pronounced dead. Police have not released the person’s name at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

