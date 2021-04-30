PCPD: Woman tried to run over bicyclist

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman is charged with attempted murder after she tried to run over a bicyclist she knew and drove away from the scene, Panama City Police said.

Officers responded to a call in the 2700 block of E. 7th Court Friday afternoon after reports of a vehicle striking a bicyclist. The victim was found several feet from the road.

Detectives were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as 40-year-old Sandra Willis.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that Willis and the victim were acquaintances and Willis intentionally drove off the paved roadway to strike the victim,” officers wrote. “The male victim was

transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.”

Willis was charged with attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Detectives said more charges are possible.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.