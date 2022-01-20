PCPD: Woman arrested after investigators find drugs in baby’s crib

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was arrested after investigators said they found a stash of drugs in a baby’s crib.

Panama City Police investigators searched 35-year-old Rebecca Turner’s home after Florida’s Department of Children and Families notified them about possible child abuse.

This photo of drugs allegedly found in Rebecca Turner’s home was provided by the Panama City Police Department.

“Members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit assisted in a walkthrough of the residence,” officers wrote in a news release. “After a warrant was secured, investigators found a bag inside a baby crib in the master bedroom.

In the bag, officers found an empty baby formula can that contained:

1) Multi-colored pills that field tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

2) A crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

3) A white substance that field tested positive for cocaine.

4) A green substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.

5) A small black scale and the suspect’s identification card.”

Investigators added that the amount of fentanyl confiscated equals more than 34,000 lethal doses of the drug.

“In all, more than 76 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated, along with more than 21 grams of

marijuana,” officers wrote.

Turner was charged with two counts of child abuse, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of probation, and possession of narcotic equipment.

She was booked into the Bay County Jail. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.