PCPD: Taylor Hayes missing since last Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking your help to locate a missing teen. Taylor Hayes, 17, was last seen on Thursday, May 20, 2021 around 8:45 a.m. near Lisenby Avenue and W. 23rd Street.

Hayes is a white female and was last seen wearing all black with white shoes. She is approximately 5’6″ and weighing 155 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, (850) 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

