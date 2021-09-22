PCPD: Suspect fired at apartment door

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who put three bullet holes in an apartment door is now behind bars, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of W. 20th Court on Tuesday in reference to a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be three bullet holes in the exterior door and door frame of an apartment.

During the course of their investigation, detectives with the Panama City Police Department identified Jordan “Jit” Taylor as the person responsible for the shooting. On Wednesday, Taylor was located during a separate narcotics investigation by another agency and detained. Through their investigation, PCPD detectives had enough probable cause to charge Taylor with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in public, and tampering with evidence. The firearm used by Taylor was recovered and collected as evidence.

Taylor was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.