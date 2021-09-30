PCPD still searching for suspect in connection to fatal Outrigger Lounge shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been almost one month since a deadly Labor Day Weekend shooting took the life of an innocent man at Outrigger Lounge.

On September 3, police said 55-year-old Tracy Eckman was at Outrigger Lounge when he was shot and killed as a result of an argument he wasn’t a part of.

According to investigators, the two suspects, 25-year-old Lequentin Williams and 37-year-old Deerick Bell were fighting in the lounge when both of them pulled out guns and began firing.

Williams has since been arrested but Bell is still at large.

“He knows this is happening, it’s not a secret, we’ve got very good video of the incident, and at this point we’re needing him or someone who is willing to help us locate him and bring this forward for Mr. Eckman, his family and the community as a whole,” said PCPD Lieutenant, Chris Taylor.

Taylor said the biggest obstacle they’re facing is people not sharing information about Bell.

“Whether they’re scared, whether he’s playing a part in keeping people from speaking, we don’t know but this isn’t going away, this isn’t something that it’ll over time it’s just gonna disappear,” Taylor said. “This is going to continue forward and follow him for the rest of his life until this is brought to justice.”

The Panama City Police Department is now raising the reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

“Our chief, Chief Mark Smith, has agreed through the city to up that level so it continues to rise but I don’t want somebody to feel like that’s their sole purpose for coming after or reporting Mr. Bell,” Taylor said. “It’s not only a good reason, but the reason is the safety of the community, Mr. Bell’s family, friends and everyone involved where no one gets hurt.”

Taylor said Bell is still considered dangerous.

“Anything could happen and we’re trying to prevent that next bad incident that someone innocent gets hurt from and bring it in proper,” Taylor said.

Bell currently faces multiple charges including murder and attempted murder. Police said they do not want people approaching Bell if they see him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or they can report tips anonymously in the Panama City PD “Tips411” app.