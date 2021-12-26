PCPD Sergeant passes after battling cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Police Sergeant passed on Christmas Day after a valiant battle with cancer.

The police department announced Sgt. Darby Gay’s death on Saturday.

He joined the police department in 2008 and served in many different areas of the department.

Back in May, former Panama City Police Chief, Scott Ervin, awarded him with a surprise promotion from corporal to sergeant.

His collogues at the ceremony said the promotion was well deserved and Ervin said Gay is an example to others.

