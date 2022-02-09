PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested after officers seized more than 135,000 doses of fentanyl after a traffic stop, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Billy Laney, 32, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, PCPD conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Premier Drive and after establishing a probable cause and searching the car, officers found a backpack containing a large amount of narcotics, according to the news release.

Investigators seized 140 grams of marijuana, a loaded Taurus Millenium .40 caliber firearm, more than $2,400, approximately 2,500 pills and 270 grams of fentanyl, which is more than 135,000 lethal doses, they added.

Laney was booked into the Bay County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or

they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411

app from the iOS or Google Play stores.