PCPD seeking information on accident involving train

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators with the Panama City Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in an accident where a Panama City Beach woman was struck and killed by a train.

In the early hours of Friday, February 5, officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to an accident involving a Bay Line train near the intersection of U.S. 231 and Star Avenue.

Rebecca Marie Chambers was struck by a train while sitting on the railroad tracks. During the investigation, Chambers’s vehicle was located in the wooded area adjacent to the tracks.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance involving the accident or Chambers’ activities leading up to the accident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100, or email Corporal Allyn at wallyn@pcgov.org. Tips can also be reported anonymously via smartphone by using the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.