PCPD seeing increase in burglaries in Cove area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is reminding residents that if they See Something, Say Something,” after a run of burglaries in the Cove area, according to a news release.

PCPD has responded to five burglaries in the last three days in an area north of Cherry Street, south of 4th street, and between Cove Blvd. and Massalina Bayou.

According to authorities, most of the burglaries have occurred between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. when residents are at work.

PCPD is asking residents to be aware of any unknown persons in their area or any suspicious vehicles and to please report any such activity immediately so that officers can respond to investigate.

You can contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report tips

anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS

or Google Play stores.