PCPD searching for missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager who may be in the area.

Aneysa Todd, 17, from the Miami area has been reported missing. Authorities said she believed to have ties to and may be in the Panama City area.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

